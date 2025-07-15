"Irrespective of the result, this one is for the history books" - Fans react to Ravindra Jadeja's fighting knock in ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test  

Ravindra Jadeja was Team India's lone warrior in the fourth innings of the recently concluded Lord's Test against England. The veteran all-rounder notched up a gritty half-century under pressure, remaining unbeaten on 61.

Ad

India were required to chase a tricky 193-run target in the final innings. The visitors found themselves in a precarious position after a batting collapse. Jadeja showed exemplary determination under pressure, toiling hard for 181 deliveries.

The side were ultimately bowled out for 170 on Day 5, suffering a heartbreaking 22-run defeat. Jadeja walked out to bat when India were reeling at 71/5 in 20.5 overs.

He gave India some hope with his batting exploits and formed crucial partnerships with tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. However, his efforts were in vain as the touring side failed to overhaul the tricky target.

Ad

Trending

It is worth mentioning that this was Jadeja's fourth consecutive half-century in the series. He earned massive praise on social media for his knock. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"ITS TIME TO STAND UP & SALUTE THE GREATNESS OF RAVINDRA JADEJA...!! Lost the Test match but he fought when no one believed India could fight hard, This is Greatness," wrote a fan.

"Ravindra Jadeja fought like a warrior. When others stumbled, Sir Jadeja stood tall — with grit, skill, and unmatched spirit. History will salute his heroics, even if the scoreboard won’t," posted a fan.

Ad

"Irrespective of the result, this one is for the history books, Sir Ravindra Jadeja," remarked a fan.

"Will not lie, thought that the game was gone after we lost 7 wickets for 83 runs needing more than 100 to win then. It was Jadeja's grit n grind which made us believe, stitching a superb partnership with Bumrah, also kept the English team at edge despite having the upper hand," posted another.

Ad

Jadeja has amassed 327 runs across six innings in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He averages 1099 with the bat in the series.

"You didn’t just bat… you battled" - Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's massive praise for Ravindra Jadeja

Popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood reserved high praise for Ravindra Jadeja after the Lord's Test. He seemed mighty impressed by the 36-year-old's batting performance and also praised Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for their patient knocks.

Ad

Sonu wrote on X:

"Jadeja, Bumrah, Siraj you didn’t just bat… you battled. The scoreboard doesn’t show your heart. Respect."

Expand Tweet

England claimed a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round performance. The fourth Test will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news