Is Arshdeep Singh playing in today's IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final?

A couple of days ago, Team India seamer Arshdeep Singh proved to be the catalyst in their thrilling win over Sri Lanka in the Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium as he bowled an outstanding Super Over. Although the left-arm seamer made a strong case to be included in the final, he has been left out of the playing 11.

Ad

The 26-year-old, who made his T20I debut in 2022, has risen to become one of Team India's most effective bowlers in the shortest format. The group-stage clash against Oman saw him become the first Indian bowler to take 100 T20I wickets. He has played whenever the Men in Blue have rested Jasprit Bumrah in any game.

It was the same case against Sri Lanka, as the defending champions rested Bumrah and drafted Harshit Rana and Arshdeep in the line-up. Although the youngster conceded 26 runs in his first two wicketless overs, he came back at the death to take the crucial wicket of Kamindu Mendis. With the match going into the Super Over, Arshdeep conceded only two runs and got the required couple of wickets to bowl Sri Lanka out. India won comfortably.

Ad

Trending

"Under pressure, he asks for the ball" - Irfan Pathan on Arshdeep Singh

Irfan Pathan. (Image Credits: Irfan Pathan X)

Following the game against Sri Lanka, ex-Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan strongly advocated for the 26-year-old's spot in the XI for the final. He opined that Arshdeep bowls as high-quality a yorker as Bumrah. While speaking to broadcasters, Pathan said (as quoted by India Today):

Ad

"Look, first of all, he’s as cool as ice, mate. Under pressure, he asks for the ball. He bowls when it matters, and whenever it’s the last over, he nails the yorkers. He’s ready. Shoulder to shoulder with Bumrah, he delivers those yorkers. I think he’s a bowler of that quality. I’ve been saying this from day one — it’s not just about today. He should always be in the playing XI, because there are situations when you need yorkers from both ends. You saw it yourself today — the match went right down to the wire."

In the final, India will start as firm favorites against Pakistan, having already beaten their arch-rivals twice in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news