Is Arshdeep Singh playing today's IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh has been one of the surprising omissions from the playing XI in most of the side's Asia Cup 2025 matches. Hence, ahead of their inconsequential final Super Four clash against Sri Lanka tonight (September 26), there was optimism around the 26-year-old possibly getting a game.

Ad

Much to Arshdeep's delight, skipper Suryakumar Yadav confirmed his inclusion in the 11 for the Sri Lanka encounter at the toss.

"We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in," he said (via Cricbuzz)

Arshdeep's lone appearance in the ongoing Asia Cup came against Oman in their final Group stage outing. The pacer endured a sub-par game, finishing with figures of 1/37 in four overs.

Ad

Trending

Yet, he achieved an incredible feat with his lone wicket in the contest, completing 100 T20I wickets. Arshdeep became the first Indian bowler to reach the milestone in T20Is.

The ace seamer has been unfortunate to miss out on being a regular in the side, thanks to their preference for having batting up to No.8. It has meant the Men in Blue have gone in with only three specialist bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah, in all the consequential matches.

Ad

How has Arshdeep Singh fared against Sri Lanka in T20Is?

Arshdeep Singh boasts an outstanding T20I record for India with 100 wickets at an average of 18.49 and an economy of 8.31 in 64 matches. However, his numbers against Sri Lanka in the shortest format are considerably worse than his overall figures.

Arshdeep has played five T20Is against the Lankans in his international career. He endured forgettable performances in his first two games against them, combining for woeful figures of 0/77 in 5.5 overs.

Ad

Yet, his next three outings against the same opponent have been nothing short of impressive. Arshdeep Singh has picked up multiple wickets in each of the three contests, combining for brilliant figures of 7/68 in 8.4 overs.

Overall, his numbers against Sri Lanka in T20Is read seven wickets at an average of 20.71 and an economy of 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news