Is Axar Patel playing today’s IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match?

Axar Patel has retained his place as India announced their playing XI against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2025 Super4 clash on Sunday, September 21. The all-rounder has seemingly recovered after sustaining a blow to his head while attempting a catch against Oman in the Men in Blue’s last group-stage game in Abu Dhabi on September 21.

Notably, Axar had immediately left the field after falling on the ground, copping a blow to his head, raising questions over his participation against Pakistan.

Earlier, India's fielding coach T Dilip had cleared the air regarding a major injury scare. He said in the post-match conference after the win over Oman (via Hindustan Times):

"Just now I've seen Axar, he looks fine now at this point of time. That's what I can say about it."

The left-arm spinner will now be keen to deliver again for India after bagging 2/18 against the Men in Green in the group-stage clash last week. The 31-year-old is equally handy with the bat, scoring 26 runs off 13 balls against Oman in the previous game.

Abhinav Mukund recently lauded Axar Patel for his all-around skills, explaining his significance to Team India. Notably, the Men in Blue doesn’t have a like-for-like replacement for Axar Patel. Washington Sundar has been named among the Asia Cup 2025 reserves.

India made two changes for the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 battle against Pakistan

India made two changes for their Super 4 game against Pakistan after winning the toss on Sunday. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana made way for ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah and World No.1 T20I bowler Varun Chakaravarthy. The duo were rested for the previous game against Oman.

Justifying his decision at the toss, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said (via Cricbuzz):

“We'll bowl first. Looks a nice track and yesterday there was dew.”

“Bumrah and Varun come back for Arshdeep and Harshit,” he added.

Notably, the defending champions, India, are coming on the back of a hat-trick of wins against the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman by nine wickets, seven wickets, and 21 runs, respectively.

The Men in Blue enjoy a 10-3 head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is. They have beaten Pakistan thrice since losing against them in the 2022 Asia Cup, winning the last three games in the 2022 and 2024 T20 World Cups, and in the ongoing tournament last week.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have made two changes as Hasan Nawaz and Khusdil Shah were sidelined from their playing XI.

Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 live score and updates on Sportskeeda.

