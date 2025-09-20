“The entire combination goes for a toss” - Abhinav Mukund on injury scare for star all-rounder ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 games

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Abhinav Mukund shared his concerns about India all-rounder Axar Patel following the all-rounder's injury scare ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches. The 35-year-old believes that the latter remains critical to India’s flexibility with the bat following his 26 off 13 balls against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 18.

Notably, Axar took a blow to his head while attempting Hammad Mirza’s catch in the 15th over of Oman's run chase, bowled by Shivam Dube. The left-arm spinner looked in discomfort and immediately walked off the field. He didn’t come back to the field to bowl any of his remaining three overs.

Amid uncertainty, Mukund told ESPNcricinfo’s post-match show:

“15:25 – I really hope for India’s sake that nothing serious happens with Axar Patel. Looks like the nasty fall when he missed that catch on the head, so let’s hope there’s nothing wrong with Axar Patel because Axar is a very pivotal player in terms of the combination that India are choosing to play. So, if Axar doesn’t play, he’s out injured, then the entire combination goes for a toss.

He continued:

"So, let’s hope that there’s nothing serious with him, but other than that, I won’t read too much into this bowling effort [against Oman] at all. I just thought that India was trying a few things. Oman batted well, and I don’t think India will come up with the same sort of bowling performance come Sunday.”

“20:18 – When you’re talking fluidity, I think there are certain batters who are very good at particular positions, and for that, there are certain batters who bat really well in the powerplay. Some bat really well in the middle overs, and then some are very good finishers. So, you can’t put all of them under the same cloud, say 3,4,5,6,7,” Mukund added.

“Maybe they think of Axar Patel next instead of Shivam Dube” – Abhinav Mukund’s interesting take on India’s new flexible batting approach in Asia Cup 2025

Abhinav Mukund further lauded India’s flexible batting approach and the use of Axar Patel ahead of Shivam Dube in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster wants the Men in Blue to stick to using left-right combinations. He said in the same video:

“0:35- I think India have a very fixed plan of frontloading with Suryakumar and Tilak Varma and then maybe they think of Axar Patel next instead of a Shivam Dube. So, because they believe that Axar will do the job for them in the middle overs, and then maybe we have the backup of Shivam Dube if required, along with Hardik Pandya. So, I have a feeling they have two people for one spot, and they are planning to rotate around this, but as far as fluidity goes, I don’t think it’s the same thing.”

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches, Mukund believes that the team management will utilize Sanju Samson similarly to Axar Patel based on game scenarios. He concluded:

“Let’s say India lose four inside the powerplay, I don’t think Shivam Dube is going to walk out. Or, I don’t think Sanju Samson is not going to come in. I feel they will still send Sanju Samson, and only try Shivam Dube or somebody else after that.”

Meanwhile, India will next face off against Pakistan in a repeat clash in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4, scheduled to be held in Dubai on Sunday, September 20.

Click here to check out the full IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match scorecard.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

