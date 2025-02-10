"Is this some book cricket?" - Basit Ali lambasts Pakistan over 2025 lack of specialists in Champions Trophy squad 

Former cricketer Basit Ali didn't mince his words while criticizing Pakistani selectors ahead of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. He emphasized that the Men in Green have made a huge mistake by not going ahead with specialists.

With Saim Ayub ruled out of the ICC tournament, former captain Babar Azam is likely to open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman. The right-hander playing at the top of the order in Pakistan's ongoing tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa indicates the same.

Basit seemed unimpressed with Pakistan selectors' decision to back a makeshift opener for such a crucial tournament. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, he stated (from 3:19 onwards):

"You are playing without an opener and you have made Babar Azam an opener. Is this some book cricket? What are you doing? Go for specialists. There are still two days left."

The cricketer-turned-expert urged Pakistan to take a cue from India. Basit Ali reckons that India's team management has done a fine job with selection in their ongoing three-match home ODI series against England.

He added (from 3:38 onwards):

"You won't like this statement, but you should learn from the Indian team management. Jaiswal sat out after one match when Virat didn't play, they brought in Iyer, and when Iyer performed, he retained his place. If Virat was fit for the first match, Iyer wouldn't have played. Pant, who in my opinion, is their main player, is sitting out. You (Pakistani selectors) selected guys on the basis of BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) performances."

Pakistan suffered a 78-run defeat to New Zealand in the first match of the tri-series on Saturday, February 8. Babar Azam failed to get going as an opener, scoring just 10 runs off 23 balls.

"Put a spinner and an opener in the squad" - Basit Ali's request to Pakistan captain and coach

Basit Ali believes that Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed and skipper Mohammad Rizwan must push for a couple of changes to their preliminary squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Notably, teams can make changes to their preliminary squad till February 12.

Basit suggested that the team must include a specialist spinner and an opener before the deadline. He stated in the aforementioned video (from 4:40 onwards):

"It is my request to Aaqib miyan and Rizwan, please do something. Put a spinner and an opener in the squad, or else you will lose."

Pakistan are the hosts of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The defending champions will take on New Zealand in the opening encounter of the competition on February 19.

