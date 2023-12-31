Former Australian captain Steve Waugh expressed concern for the future of Test cricket after recent developments in South Africa. The Cricket South Africa (CSA) recently announced a 14-man squad for their upcoming away Test series against New Zealand.

None of the frontline Proteas players made it to the squad as they were unavailable due to their commitments with the SA20 league, which is scheduled to take place parallelly.

Uncapped player Neil Brand has been appointed as captain for the side. The announcement has garnered criticism from several members of the cricket fraternity over the past few days.

Steve Waugh was also disappointed with the news. He took to his Instagram handle and opined that the legacy and future of Test cricket should be protected. Waugh felt that along with ICC, BCCI, Australia and England, cricket boards should step in and find some viable solution to the issue. He wrote:

"Is this a defining moment in the death of Test cricket. Surely the ICC along the cricket boards of India, England and Australia, must step in to protect the purest form of the game."

He continued:

"A premium, equal match fee for all test players might be a good starting point. History and tradition must count for something. If we stand by and allow profits to be the defining criteria, the legacy of Bradman, Grace and Sobers will be irrelevant. #timetobecounted #stepuptotheplate #standforsomething."

South Africa will play 2-Test series in New Zealand between February 4 and 17

The Proteas team's tour of New Zealand will commence on February 4, with the first Test in Mount Maunganui. The two teams will then play in the second and final Test between February 13 and 17 in Hamilton.

South Africa squad: Neil Brand (capt), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin (wk), Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, Khaya Zondo.

The second season of the SA20 league will take place for one month between January 10 and February 10.

