"Is he some extra baggage?" - Sadagoppan Ramesh lashes out at selectors over dropping star player for AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Former Indian opener Sadagoppan Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the selectors for dropping star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia. Ramesh took exception to the reasoning given for Jadeja's exclusion by Chief selector Ajit Agarkar.While announcing the squad, Agarkar stated that Jadeja had to be excluded, given the inclusion of three spinners in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar.&quot;With regards to Jaddu [Jadeja], I mean look, at the moment to take two left-arm spinners to Australia is not possible. Of course he was there in the Champions Trophy squad, because we took those extra spinners with the conditions there [in UAE],&quot; said Agarkar (via ESPN Cricinfo). Yet, Jadeja did himself no harm by starring in India's most recent ODI tournament - the 2025 Champions Trophy. The veteran played a pivotal role in the final against New Zealand with figures of 1/30 in 10 overs.Talking about Jadeja's dropping from the ODI squad, Ramesh said on his YouTube channel (1:00):&quot;The selector is saying because we took extra spinners for the Champions Trophy Jadeja was in the team. Is he some extra baggage? He's a white-ball legend. Will you pick Jadeja in the team only when you need extras? The standard answer you give for appointing Shubman Gill as the T20I vice-captain and ODI captain is his performance in England. In that same England series, Jadeja also shone.&quot;He continued:&quot;Jadeja has also just scored a century and picked up four wickets in the first West Indies Test. You've rewarded Dhruv Jurel with an ODI selection for scoring a 100 against the same West Indies. So, they reward Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel but wave goodbye to Jadeja.&quot;Jadeja has been invaluable to India's ODI domination, averaging 32.62 with the bat, along with 231 wickets with the ball, in 204 outings.&quot;Varun Chakravarthy is the only spinner who provides the X-factor&quot; - Sadagoppan RameshSadagoppan Ramesh also questioned the dropping of in-form spinner Varun Chakaravarthy from the ODI squad for the Australian tour. The 34-year-old played a key role in India's Champions Trophy triumph earlier this year, picking up nine wickets in three games at an average of 15.11 and an economy of 4.53.&quot;Irrespective of how good the other spinners are, Varun Chakravarthy is the only spinner who provides the X-factor. You've dropped him also. Yet, you keep picking Harshit Rana all the time,&quot; said Ramesh (via the aforementioned source).Varun has been a mainstay in the Indian T20I side since the 2024 T20 World Cup, thanks to his phenomenal bowling performances. Team India will play three ODIs and five T20Is down under, starting on October 19.