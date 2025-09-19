Is Harshit Rana playing today's IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match?

Indian pacer Harshit Rana was picked in the playing XI for the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. Rana replaced Varun Chakaravarthy in the side in the final league stage match before the Super 4 stage of the tournament, which starts on Saturday, September 20.

Rana has played only one T20I for India so far. He has taken three wickets at an economy rate of 11.00. He was a part of the squad which won the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in March 2025.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the other change in the playing XI for the Men in Blue. He replaced Jasprit Bumrah, who was given a breather ahead of the next stage of the tournament.

This is India's first Asia Cup 2025 match at Abu Dhabi. They played their opening two fixtures against United Arab Emirates and Pakistan in Dubai.

Suryakumar wins toss, India opt to bat first against Oman in Abu Dhabi

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first in the Asia Cup 2025 match against Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The 34-year-old said that wanting to check the depth was the reason behind his decision.

He also said that the team wanted to continue the good habits going into the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

"We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," Yadav said at the toss (via Cricbuzz).

India will play their first Super 4 match against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. They will face Bangladesh on September 24 before taking on Sri Lanka in their final Super 4 match on September 26.

