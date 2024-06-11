Is Iftikhar Ahmed playing today’s PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Iftikhar Ahmed has been left out of Pakistan’s playing XI for their must-win 2024 T20 World Cup game against Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Tuesday (June 11). Opening batter Saim Ayub has been included in the lineup.

The change came after Iftikhar failed to deliver as batter and bowler against the USA and India in Pakistan’s first two games at the ICC mega event. The middle-order batter returned with scores of 18 and five, respectively. He also failed to take any wicket with the ball. The Men in Green lost to the USA by five runs in the Super Over before suffering a narrow six-run defeat to India.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said:

“We have one change - Saim Ayub is in.”

Iftikhar had also failed to deliver in the recent T20Is against England, scoring 23 and 21, respectively.

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has slammed Iftikhar for his single-digit score against India. He told Star Sports:

“Iftikhar Ahmed knows one shot on the leg side. He has been a part of the team for years but doesn’t know how to bat.”

Meanwhile, Saim Ayub has amassed 286 runs in 21 T20Is at a strike rate of 127.68, including three half-centuries. The left-hander returned with scores of 2, 14, 6, and 45 in his last four innings.

Pakistan opt to bowl against Canada in 2024 T20 World Cup match

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bowl against Canada in a do-or-die 2024 T20 World Cup game on Tuesday.

At the toss, Babar said:

“We will have a bowl first. It is an early morning match and want to utilize the first six overs. We have had a discussion and are focused on today's game. We have a quick turnaround, we have no other option but to win this game.”

Canada lost their 2024 T20 World Cup opener against the USA by seven wickets but turned it around by beating Ireland by 12 runs in their last outing.

Follow the PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup live score and updates here.

