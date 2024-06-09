Is Imad Wasim playing today's IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Pakistan's spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim was named in the Men in Green's playing XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India. The contest will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, June 9.

Imad replaced wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, who was rested for the encounter. Imad was ruled out of Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup opener against the United States of America (USA) due to a side strain.

It is worth mentioning that Imad announced his retirement from international cricket in November 2023. However, he reversed his retirement earlier this year in June and was picked in Pakistan's squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan suffered a five-run Super Over loss to the USA and would hope that Imad Wasim's availability would work in their favor for the crucial game against arch-rivals India.

Pakistan make just one change to their playing XI as Imad Wasim comes in place of Azam Khan

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam won the toss and chose to field first in the 2024 T20 World Cup match against India. Explaining his decision and speaking about the only change in their lineup, here's what he said at the toss:

"We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch. The conditions suit us, we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use it to our best. Past is past, we are looking forward to today's match, we are ready and will give our 100%. Always a big game, our confidence is always high for India vs Pak. Azam Khan is resting."

Here are the playing XIs for the IND vs PAK 2024 T20 World Cup game:

IND: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.

PAK: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

