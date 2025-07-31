Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Team India will be without the services of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth Test against England. The game begins on Thursday, July 31, at The Oval. India are 1-2 behind in the series, making this a crucial clash for them to draw level.

Despite the importance of the game, Jasprit Bumrah will miss out due to his workload management. Before the series began, it was made clear that Bumrah would play only three out of the five Tests.

The pacer has completed three games in this series already. In the previous game in Manchester, his pace also went down, and he appeared tired. Given that he was not at his complete best, and a sensitive back injury that has kept him out of action for a long time previously, the team would want to rest him.

Any further injury could mean him being ruled out again, which India would not want.

For the fifth Test, Prasidh Krishna is back in the side, replacing Bumrah.

How has Jasprit Bumrah fared in the series against England?

Jasprit Bumrah is India's joint-highest wicket-taker so far in the series along with Mohammed Siraj. He has 14 scalps from three games at an average of 26 with two five-wicket hauls.

Bumrah played the first Test at Leeds. He bagged five wickets in the first innings, returning with figures of 5/83 from 24.4 overs. However, he remained wicketless in the second as England won the game by five wickets in the end.

The ace pacer rested for the second Test at Birmingham, where India registered a massive 336-run win to draw level. He returned for the third game at Lord's and picked up a fifer again in the first innings. His figures were 5/74 from 27 overs. Bumrah bagged two more wickets in the second innings. However, the hosts won by 22 runs at Lord's.

Jasprit Bumrah played the fourth Test in Manchester. He bowled 33 overs, putting in he hard yards and bowling a lot than usual. He gave away 112 runs, managing to pick up just two wickets. India will feel his absence in the fifth Test. However, it will be upon the other pacers to deliver as they aim to draw level.

