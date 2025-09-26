Is Jasprit Bumrah playing today's IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match? 

Team India will be without star speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Friday, September 26. It is a dead rubber as Sri Lanka have been eliminated from the race to the final and India have already secured a place in the summit clash.

While skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't disclose a reason behind Bumrah's absence, the fast bowler was likely rested as part of his workload management. He was earlier rested during the Men in Blue's group-stage match against Oman in the edition.

Jasprit Bumrah is India's second-highest wicket-taker in the 2025 Asia Cup, with five scalps across four innings at an economy rate of 7.33. He registered figures of 4-0-18-2 in the side's 41-run win over Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have a five-match unbeaten streak to their name in the tournament. They would look to continue their winning run ahead of the crucial final.

The 2025 Asia Cup final will see India taking on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 28. It will be the first time that the two arch-rivals will square off in the final of the continental event.

Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh replace Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube in India's playing XI

India made two changes to their playing XI for the Super Fours match against Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Shivam Dube made way for pacers Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to field first. Speaking at the toss, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said (via Cricbuzz):

"Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches). We have two changes - Bumrah and Dube are out, Arshdeep and Harshit come in."

Here are the two playing XIs for IND vs SL 2025 Asia Cup Super Fours match:

IND: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

SL: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

