Is Karun Nair playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test?

Team India batter Karun Nair has been named in the playing XI for the second Test against England, starting on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Nair will likely bat at number three in the game, and will be seen in action on the opening day after England won the toss and opted to bowl.

Ad

The Karantaka-born batter made his Test comeback for the England series on the back of consistent performances in the domestic circuit. In the absence of senior batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket, Nair also brings in much-needed experience with him, particularly while playing overseas.

The right-hander also has the experience of having played in English conditions during his County stint and for India A. His last Test appearance for India before the England tour came in 2017.

Ad

Trending

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Karun Nair will look to make the most of his opportunity in the second Test

Karun Nair, who made a Test comeback after eight years, played the opening Test but could not deliver impactful performances with the bat. He was out for a four-ball duck in the first innings. In the second innings, he scored just 20 runs off 54 balls, hitting three boundaries during his short stay.

Ad

While he failed to replicate his brilliant form in domestic cricket in the opening Test, Nair now has another opportunity to prove his worth. Given India lost the opening Test and are 0-1 behind, he will also have to take responsibility as an experienced batter with the team looking to bounce back and level the series.

So far, he has played seven Tests and scored 394 runs at an average of 49.25, with an unbeaten triple hundred as his only three-figure score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news