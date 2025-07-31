Is Karun Nair playing today's ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test?

Team India batter Karun Nair returned to the side's playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. The crucial encounter commenced at The Oval, London, on Thursday, July 31.The Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds, marked Karun's return to India's Test team after an eight-year gap. He had an underwhelming comeback outing, registering scores of 0 and 20 while batting at No. 6.The 33-year-old was promoted to the No. 3 spot for the subsequent two fixtures. While he got off to impressive starts, he failed to convert them into big scores.Karun finished with scores of 31 and 26 at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in the second Test. He was dropped from the side after the third fixture, where he scored 40 and 14.The domestic cricket veteran has been handed another opportunity to prove his worth. He has 131 runs to his name across six innings at an average of 21.83 in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.The fifth Test is a must-win for India as they look to level the series. England currently have a 2-1 lead and will lift the trophy by securing a win or a draw at The Oval.Karun Nair and three others added to India's playing XI as Shubman Gill and Co. make four changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th TestIndia made four changes to their playing XI for the fifth Test. Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna came in for Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant, Anshul Kamboj and Jasprit Bumrah.Pant was ruled out of the encounter due to a foot fracture. Bumrah, on the other hand, was rested as part of his workload management. Meanwhile, England won the toss and chose to field first.Here are the two playing XIs:IND: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed SirajENG: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue