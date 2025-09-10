Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today's IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match?

Indian left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the playing XI for their Asia Cup 2025 opening clash against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. The 30-year-old was picked alongwith Varun Chakaravarthy in the team as the Men in Blue opted not to go with Arshdeep Singh.
The match against UAE will be Kuldeep's first T20I since the 2024 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Barbados. It will be his first international match since the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final against New Zealand at the same venue.
Kuldeep has taken 69 wickets in 40 T20Is for India, since making his debut in July 2017. He has claimed one four-wicket haul and two wicket-hauls in his T20I career, at an economy rate of 6.77.
Sanju Samson finds a spot in the playing XI as India opt to bowl first against UAE
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first in his side's Asia Cup 2025 opening clash against UAE on Wednesday, September 10. The right-handed batter said that the pitch looked fresh and added that he expected dew at the venue later on in the evening.
"We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off," Yadav said at the toss on Wednesday, September 10. (via Cricbuzz).
Sanju Samson found a place in the playing XI, as did Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube. The match will mark Shubman Gill's debut as the vice-captain of the T20I side and he is expected to open the batting with Abhishek Sharma at the top of the order. This is his first T20I since July 2024.
