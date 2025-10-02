Is Kuldeep Yadav playing today’s IND vs WI 2025 1st Test?

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav's place in the playing XI has been at the center of discussions heading into the first Test against the West Indies, starting in Ahmedabad today (October 2). The 30-year-old was so close yet so far from featuring in the XI in the side's most recent Test series in England.Kuldeep was excluded from all five Tests against England as India completed a 2-2 draw. The veteran spinner's red-ball career has been an enigma of sorts, with him playing only 13 Tests since his debut eight years back in 2017.However, the wily spinner finally found a place in the Indian XI as confirmed by skipper Shubman Gill at the toss.&quot;We have got four Tests (at home) before the end of the year and we would like to win all four. Preparation has been good. Everyone is in great touch, it is about getting into the red-ball mindset. We have two seamers - Bumrah and Siraj, three spinners - Jaddu Bhai, Washington and Kuldeep, and allrounder Nitish Reddy,&quot; he said (via Cricbuzz).Kuldeep Yadav boasts an outstanding Test record despite his limited appearances, with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, including four 5-wicket hauls. His Test numbers at home are just as impressive, with 38 wickets in nine outings at an average of 23.39.Despite the excellent performances, Kuldeep has routinely warmed the bench, with his last Test appearance coming in the opening Test of the home series against New Zealand last October.India's playing XI for the 1st Test against the West IndiesYashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed SirajKuldeep Yadav is coming off a phenomenal showing in the 2025 Asia CupKuldeep Yadav stood out among bowlers across teams in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm spinner finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 17 scalps at an average of 9.29 and an economy of 6.27 in seven outings.The ace spinner twice produced four-wicket hauls, including the final against Pakistan. Kuldeep's spell of 4/30 in his four overs in the grand finale turned the game on its head, helping India restrict Pakistan to a sub-par 146 all-out.The veteran tweaker picked up at least a wicket in all seven matches as India remained unbeaten in the competition.