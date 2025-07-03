"Is Lord’s as important as the series?” - Legendary batter’s brutal attack on India for dropping Jasprit Bumrah in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara questioned Team India's decision to rest ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial second Test against England at Edgbaston. Despite trailing 0-1 in the five-match series and having a seven-day gap between the first and second Tests, the Indian management rested Bumrah.

Ad

While pre-series reports suggested the 31-year-old playing only three out of the five Tests, the series scoreline had many believing that the speedster would play in the ongoing Edgbaston affair. Others also claimed that Bumrah would not want to miss the third Test at the home of cricket, Lord's, which could force him to sit out the second Test.

Talking about India's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the Edgbaston contest at the end of the first day, Sangakkara told Sky Sports (1:13):

Ad

Trending

"Interested in understanding how the decision is made and who makes it. It depends on 'Is Lord's as important as the series if the series is on the line?' So I would have expected the coach to have gone to Bumrah and said 'Yes, we thought you might play the third and the fifth but actually we are going to go with 1,2 and then take a look at the 3rd if you can but then you've got two weeks off before the next one'."

Ad

Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the opening Test but appeared fatigued in a wicketless second innings as England chased down 371 for the loss of only five wickets.

"I thought he might play" - Dinesh Karthik on Jasprit Bumrah missing the second England Test

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik expressed surprise at the side opting to rest Jasprit Bumrah for the all-important second England Test at Edgbaston. The veteran pacer bowled more than 43 overs on a flat Leeds pitch in the series opener. Bumrah was crucial to India finishing with a 2-2 draw in their previous tour of England in 2021/22.

He boasts an excellent record in England in Tests, picking up 42 wickets in 10 outings at an average of 26.47.

Ad

"I thought he (Jasprit Bumrah) might play. But, I am assuming that this is a very informed decision, which is captain, coach and the NCA back home in consultation with the surgeon to think whats the right way to space out five Tests. I am sure they have spoken a lot about this before the series started as well. It could have been 1-3-5, 1-2-4, whatever the numbers were and they wanted to stick to it irrespective of the results," said Karthik (via the aforementioned source) (0:34).

In Bumrah's absence, India have started the Edgbaston Test well with the bat, reaching 310/5 in 85 overs at stumps on Day 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news