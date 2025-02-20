“Is the nation below him” - Former batter’s brutal attack on Babar Azam after 64 off 90 in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slammed ace batter Babar Azam for his slow-paced half-century in the opening game of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand in Karachi. Chasing a massive 321 for victory, Babar struggled from the get-go, scoring only 12 from his first 27 deliveries as Pakistan crawled to 22 for two in ten overs.

Despite a slight pickup in scoring rate in the second half of his innings, the 30-year-old was dismissed for a 90-ball 64. The lack of intent from Babar meant Pakistan was left with too much to do and eventually succumbed to a 60-run defeat.

Talking about Babar's knock post-game, Basit told ARY News [quoted by Hindustan Times]:

"Was he playing for himself? He took 81 balls for his fifty. Was he playing for himself, not for the nation? Is nation first or Babar? Is the nation below him? He scored five fours, Salman Ali Agha hit more fours than him. People call you traitor if you criticise Babar Azam. When we talk nicely about him, does he listen? No."

Babar has struggled as an opener since the forced change due to Saim Ayub's injury. Despite the half-century in the New Zealand clash, the stylish batter has averaged only 31.50 in his last four innings batting at the top.

"I don’t want 60 off 90 balls from my main player" - Wasim Akram

PAkram minced no words in criticizing Babar's lackluster approach with the bat [Credit: Getty]

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram echoed Basit Ali's sentiments and criticized Babar Azam's batting approach in the side's defeat to New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

Despite boasting an excellent overall record, Babar has not scored an international century since August 2023.

Talking about Babar's snail-paced knock on the show 'Dressing Room,' Akram said [Via Indian Express]:

"I don’t want 60 off 90 balls from my main player. ’Id rather have him getting 35 off 30 balls and get out instead of getting 64 off 90 balls. It’s not on in this day and age. Babar was the set batter but it was Salman who was taking the risk."

Coming in as defending champions, Pakistan's home Champions Trophy campaign is now on the brink with the loss against New Zealand. The Men in Green are in a near-must-win situation to keep their semifinal hope alive in their next outing against India in Dubai on Sunday, February 23.

