Is there a reserve day in place for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match?

The ongoing India-Pakistan Super-4 game of the 2023 Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been halted by rain on Sunday, September 10. The first disruption happened when India were 147/2 after 24.1 overs.

If the match isn't over on Sunday, a reserve day has been kept for it to finish on Monday (September 11).

For the uninitiated, rain was predicted in Colombo on match day. Surprisingly, though, the match began on a positive note with clear skies and sunshine.

Asked to bat first, India captain Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill made the most of the batting-friendly conditions. The duo smashed half-centuries, putting on a century partnership.

Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi dismissed Rohit and Gill, respectively, to bring back Pakistan into the game. The weather gods, though, had other plans.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a picture on social media with dark clouds looming over the stadium. Take a look:

According to BBC Weather, thundershowers with a gentle breeze have been predicted throughout the game. There is a 35 to 49 percent chance of rain in the contest. The temperature will hover around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 37 degrees Celsius.

ACC announces reserve day for Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2023 Super-4 clash

To combat poor weather, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already confirmed a reserve day for the India-Pakistan Super-4 game. In a statement, Sri Lanka Cricket recently said:

“The reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest of the Super 11 Asia Cup Super 4 stage was taken in consultation with all four member boards of the Super 4 competing teams.”

It added:

“Accordingly, the ACC effectively revised the playing conditions of the tournament to effect the agreed-upon change.”

Rain is likely to play spoilsport on the reserve day as well, if the game is not finished on Sunday.

According to BBC Weather, there is a 37 to 47 percent chance of rain on Monday. The temperature will be around 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, but the real feel will be around 37 degrees Celsius.

The previous Asia Cup group-stage game between the two teams was called off due to rain in Pallekele on September 2. That came after the Men in Blue were bundled out for 266 in 48.5 overs.