Is Rinku Singh playing today's IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I?

Team India's dynamic batter Rinku Singh will be seen in action during the ongoing fourth T20I of the five-match home series against England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. The left-hander was ruled out of the previous two matches due to a lower back spasm.

Rinku sustained the injury while fielding during India's seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 27-year-old has regained full fitness and was added to the playing XI for the fourth T20I.

The left-hander is yet to bat in the series. He didn't get to bat in the first encounter as India chased down the 133-run target in just 12.5 overs. He would look to make a significant impact in the remaining two encounters.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India kicked off the series with back-to-back victories in the first two matches. England bounced back by claiming a crucial 26-run win at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, keeping the series alive. India currently lead the series 2-1 and a win in the fourth T20I will give them an unassailable lead.

Who has Rinku Singh replaced in India's playing XI for the fourth T20I against England?

India made three changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I. Rinku Singh replaced Dhruv Jurel, while Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube came in for Mohammed Shami and Washington Sundar, respectively.

England won the toss and chose to field first. Speaking at the toss, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav said:

"It's all about coming out here, afresh, and put up a good show! It looks a good pitch, so we will try to put runs on the board and hopefully there is no dew."

IND XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, and Varun Chakravarthy.

ENG XI: Philip Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, and Saqib Mahmood.

