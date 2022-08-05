“Is Rohit Sharma brother of Anushka Sharma?” - When a Quora query led to rib-tickling memes

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma enjoys a cult fan following, whether it be in the stands or on social media. The Hitman has admirers in all age groups, be it young kids or the older generation. Apart from his skilful batting that has seen him notch up numerous records over the years, Rohit has an endearing personality that wows admirers.

There are some crazy fans of such cricketers as well, who often end up grabbing headlines with sometimes bizarre and, at other times, hilarious antics. One such incident occurred on social question-and-answer website Quora a couple of years back. A user posted a query which read:

“Is Rohit Sharma brother of Anushka Sharma?”

The question seemed to be intended for fun. And considering the number of hilarious responses, the query did have the desired impact. Here are some memes and funny responses that were posted on the query:

Varun Dhawan and Shikhar Dhawan.

Narendra Modi (left) and Nirav Modi.

Bollywood actors Rhea Chakraborty and Mithun Chakraborty.

Another interesting response to the query.

A Quora user had this to say about the query on Sharmas.

This user brought in the Yadavs and Kumars as well.

Here’s another interesting explanation to the query.

Some brought in the national predge as well.

Celebs with same names are often confused for one another.

Are Rohit Sharma and Anushka Sharma related in any way?

No, they are not. The current Indian skipper was born in Bansod in Nagpur, Maharashtra. He has been brought up in Mumbai. His mother, Purnima Sharma, is from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh while his father, Gurunath Sharma, worked as a caretaker of a transport firm storehouse.

As for Anushka, she was born in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an army officer, while her mother, Ashima Sharma, is a homemaker. Anushka’s ancestral home is in Dehradun. Her father used to stay here before he joined the Indian Army.

Anushka is a highly successful actor and film producer in Bollywood. She has been appearing in Hindi movies since 2008. Cricket is the one common connection between Anuskha and Rohit.

The latter is one of the most successful white ball cricketers and the current Indian captain. Anushka is married to Virat Kohli, Rohit’s teammate and one of the greatest batters in the history of the sport.

