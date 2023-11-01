Is Tim Southee playing today’s NZ vs SA match of 2023 World Cup?

Tim Southee has returned to New Zealand's playing XI for today's (November 1) 2023 World Cup match against South Africa. The right-arm fast bowler has replaced express pacer Lockie Ferguson in the team, who got injured during the team's last match against Australia in Dharamsala.

Ferguson could only bowl three overs before he went off the field. Captain Tom Latham mentioned at the toss in Pune that there were a few niggles in the squad, which is why Tim Southee replaced Ferguson.

"We are going to have a bowl. Looks a good surface but we think there will be dew in the second half. There are a few niggles, Tim Southee comes in for Lockie Ferguson. We are still very confident," Latham said after winning the toss.

Southee is one of the most experienced names present in the New Zealand squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. However, the right-arm pacer had been missing from the playing XI in the initial matches due to a thumb injury.

He has recovered to full fitness now and is all set to play his first match in the mega event.

What is Tim Southee's record in ODIs vs South Africa?

Southee has played 11 ODIs against South Africa, picking up nine wickets at an average of 65.11 and a strike rate of 67. He does not have the best stats against the Proteas, but he has a good idea of the conditions in India, which can help him perform well in today's match.

The Kiwi pacer has played in 16 ODI matches on Indian soil, scalping 25 wickets, with his best figures being 3/13. He has never played an ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium before. It will be interesting to see how the experienced pacer performs in his first ODI in Pune.