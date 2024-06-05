Is Yuzvendra Chahal playing today's IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup match?

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the four players who missed out on the playing XI for the 2024 T20 World Cup contest against Ireland. The match is underway at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York after India opted to bowl first.

Chahal only had an outside chance of featuring in the playing XI with India having the option of four spinners in the squad. The leg-spinner was also a surprise inclusion in the squad after a promising first half of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Chahal had even pipped Ravi Bishnoi for a spot in the 15-man contingent, but his wait for an appearance in the T20 World Cup continues.

As Team India wished to have four seam bowling options, and two spin bowling all-rounders to respect the conditions and have batting depth as well, Chahal missed out on a spot. The same was confirmed by Rohit Sharma after he won the toss.

"We're going to bowl. Preparations have been alright. Have been managing ourselves in these new conditions. Has been challenging but we are all professionals. We played on a similar pitch and do know what to expect a little bit. I know it's going to be slightly different from what we're used to. But that's what the sport is. Not sure about the conditions too much, so thought having a target in front of us would be good. Guys missing out are Kuldeep, Sanju, Jaiswal and one more," Rohit Sharma said during the toss.

Yuzvendra Chahal was not at his best in the latter half of the season but may come into condition if the Men in Blue make their way to the Caribbean to play the Super Eights and possibly the knockouts.

Yuzvendra Chahal lost his spot to finger spinners in the 2022 T20 World Cup as well

The leg-spinner does not have the best of memories when it comes to T20 World Cups in general. He was shockingly snubbed from the squad in the 2021 edition and failed to make it to the playing XI in the 2022 edition in Australia.

Chahal was on the sidelines for the entirety of the tournament, as India made use of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel throughout.

