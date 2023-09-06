"Ishan is also a back-up opener and a back-up wicket-keeper - Ashwin lauds versatility of the youngster

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised Ishan Kishan's exceptional range and the attributes that he brings with him into the squad. The wicketkeeper-batter has been selected for the 2023 ODI World Cup on the back of his consistent performances of late.

Ishan has been tried and tested out by the management across various roles when it comes to ODI cricket. The left-handed batter has opened the innings as well as batted in the middle order, and to his credit, has returned good performance in both the diverse roles.

He recently scored a fifty under pressure against Pakistan in the group stage encounter of the Asia Cup. It has given the management a serious selection headache, with the injured KL Rahul making a return soon.

Reckoning that Ishan Kishan is a 'two-in-one' player, Ashwin said on his YouTube channel:

"This is not a competition between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, because Kishan fills so many roles. When you pick a 15-member squad, you need to pick a backup wicket-keeper. Even when we pick a Ranji Trophy squad, we pick two wicket-keepers. So, Ishan Kishan is also a back-up opener along with being a back-up wicket-keeper, he is two-in-one player."

"Now that Ishan Kishan has succeeded at Number 5, it gives India two left-handers in the middle order. Everyone was going gaga over left-handers and they were saying Ishan Kishan cannot bat at No.5, but he has delivered now," Ashwin continued.

Ishan Kishan came into the scheme of things following his double century against Bangladesh in late 2022. His ability to keep wickets and his current form, which began from the West Indies tour, prompted the selectors to pick him over the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson.

"People should not say that there is too much chopping and changing" - Ashwin on Team India integrating KL Rahul back into the squad

KL Rahul missed out on the group stages of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 due to a niggle, but he will be available for selection from the Super Fours stage onwards.

In recent times, Team India have been heavily accused by fans and pundits alike of making constant alterations to their playing XI. The instability has also not been backed by results, but head coach Rahul Dravid asserted during the preparatory camp in Alur that the team are not experimenting just for the sake of it.

Opining that KL Rahul should be given a fair run of matches before the World Cup, Ashwin said:

"When you have selected KL Rahul knowing that he is an important player, then he should be given a fair run. How will the team give him that is the million-dollar question. If he is in the playing XI, then people should not say that there is too much chopping and changing."

Team India will have to make a choice between the in-form Ishan Kishan and the returning KL Rahul for the No.5 role for their first Super Fours clash against Pakistan on September 10.