The BCCI selection committee on Friday, January 13 announced Team India’s squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand at home, as well as the first two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

With Rishabh Pant unavailable for the Tests against Australia, Ishan Kishan has been included as one of the keeper-batters in the team along with KS Bharat. Significantly, T20I superstar Suryakumar Yadav also finds a place in the Test squad.

The selectors also stated that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the Test squad is subject to fitness.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the first Test in Nagpur from February 9.

Hardik Pandya retained as captain for Team India’s T20I squad for New Zealand series

Looking at Team India’s squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma remains one-day captain, while Hardik Pandya has been retained as T20I leader. KL Rahul and Axar Patel will be unavailable for the New Zealand Home series due to family commitments.

India’s ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

India’s T20I squad against New Zealand: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

India will play three ODIs and as many T20Is as the Kiwis from January 18 to February 1.

