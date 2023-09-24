"Ishan Kishan will be soon tested by Dr. Rohit Sharma" - Top 10 funny memes as Team India reaches 399/5 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Team India posted a mammoth total of 399/5 in the second ODI against Australia at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, September 24. The hosts currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

It was a forgettable day for Australian bowlers on a batting paradise after Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make the most of the friendly conditions as he departed for just 8 (12) in the 4th over. Shubman Gill (104) and Shreyas Iyer (105) then smashed flamboyant centuries to set up a fabulous platform for the middle order.

KL Rahul (52) and Suryakumar Yadav (72*) also fired in the middle order to make the most of the platform and powered India to a daunting total of 399/5 in 50 overs.

Fans on social media enjoyed the high-scoring first innings of the encounter between India and Australia in Indore. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"I got a great start, but later I was focusing on playing the ball on it's merit"- Team India batter Shreyas Iyer

At the mid-innings break, Shreyas Iyer reflected on his knock against Australia and said:

"My mindset was to play the ball on the merit, not focusing on hitting the ball hard, it was all about timing and experiencing the variable bounce at the start, thankfully we went through that phase and we built a good partnership, Shubman and me laid a good foundation and the rest of the batters came in and expressed themselves. I got a great start, but later I was focusing on playing the ball on it's merit and Shubman took over, he started to dictate terms and then I did later, it worked out well for us.

On the playing surface, Iyer continued:

"When I went into bat, there was a variable and with back of a length, it was stopping a bit, pretty hard to judge, but if you play the ball on it's merit, I feel we've got the defendable total on the board, not going to be easy, but we will see to it that we're going to do the right things and bowlers step up."

