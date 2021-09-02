Watch: Ishant Sharma cuts cake on his 33rd birthday

Veteran Indian seamer Ishant Sharma celebrated his 33rd birthday on Thursday. Ishant didn't find a place in the Indian playing XI for the Oval Test as he is suffering from a niggle.

On the special occasion, Ishant's wife Prathima Singh, a professional basketball player, shared a video on her Instagram account where the seam bowler can be seen cutting a birthday cake. Praithma shared the video with a heartfelt caption that read:

"One year older, one year Wiser, Happiest Birthday to You my love. I love you to the moon and back."

Watch the video here:

Ishant Sharma made way for Shardul Thakur in India's playing XI

Ishant Sharma did not find a place in India's playing XI for the 4th Test against England.

Meanwhile, India made a couple of changes in their playing XI for the Oval Test. Ishant Sharma came in for criticism in the last game as he endured a rare lackluster outing.

The tall, lanky pacer did not look in his element from the go as he struggled for rhythm. There was some speculation that Ishant might be suffering from some sort of an injury.

Captain Virat Kohli revealed that niggle was the reason behind his exclusion in the playing XI. Fans and pundits were expecting Ishant to make way for Ravichandran Ashwin. However, they were in for a surprise as Kohli announced Shardul Thakur as Sharma's replacement.

India will hope that Thakur repays his skipper's faith as the seam-bowling all-rounder is currently in pursuit of repairing the visitor's sinking ship.

England's seam-bowlers have been relentless on the opening day of the Test. The Chris Woakes-led attack has made optimal use of the favorable conditions and has knocked over India's first seven batsmen for just 127 runs. Thakur has smashed a couple of straight drives and a six and India will hope he takes them close to the 170-mark.

