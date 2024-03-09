ISPL 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer (Updated) ft. Yogesh Penkar and Bashrat Hussain Wani

Majhi Mumbai bagged a 33-run comprehensive win over Falcon Risers Hyderabad in the sixth contest of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on March 9. Meanwhile, Srinagar Ke Veer secured a four-wicket win over Bangalore Strikers in the seventh game on Saturday.

In the sixth game, Majhi Mumbai posted a total of 128/4 in 10 overs, thanks to Abhishek Kumar's 61-run knock in 19 balls, featuring two fours and seven sixes. Vicky Bhoir, Anurag Sarshar, Vishwajit Thakur, and Prathamesh Thakre scalped a wicket apiece.

In the chase, Falcon Risers Hyderabad could score only 95/8 in 10 overs. Vivek Mohanan's 43 runs were the top score in the chase. Bashrat Hussain Wani scalped a three-wicket haul while Abhishek Kumar picked up two wickets for Mumbai.

Moving to the seventh game, Bangalore Strikers posted a below-par total of 81/8 in 10 overs. Bunty Patel (25), Thomas Dias (21), and Sunil Chawri (10) were the standout batters. Rajesh Sorte scalped a three-fer.

In response, Srinagar Ke Veer chased down the total in 8.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Opening batter Mohammad Nadeem was the wrecker-in-chief with a 40-run unbeaten knock in 22 balls. Mansoor KL, Prajjwal Somvanshi, and Saroj Pramanik scalped two wickets apiece, but in vain.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League 2024.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Yogesh Penkar 3 2 - 70 61 35 33 212.12 - 1 5 5 2 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 3 3 - 70 61 23.33 37 189.19 - 1 7 2 3 Prathamesh Pawar 2 2 - 58 42 29 32 181.25 - - 8 - 4 Bablu Patil 2 2 1 52 29 52 23 226.09 - - 5 4 5 Vivek Mohanan 2 1 - 43 43 43 21 204.76 - - 4 3 6 Bunty Patel 3 3 - 41 25 13.67 21 195.24 - - 4 - 7 Ketan Mhatre 2 2 - 41 25 20.5 22 186.36 - - 4 3 8 Mohammed Nadeem 2 2 1 41 40 41 25 164 - - 2 5 9 Thomas Dias 3 3 - 41 21 13.67 28 146.43 - - 3 3 10 Ajaz Qureshi 3 3 1 39 22 19.5 30 130 - - 4 -

Yogesh Penkar continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 70 runs at an average of 35. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor moved up from the 31st rank to secure the second spot with 70 runs at 23.33.

Prathamesh Pawar slipped from second to third rank with 58 runs. Bablu Patil slipped from the third to the fourth rank with 52 runs. Vivek Mohanan rocketed from the 66th to the fifth rank with 43 runs.

Bunty Patel ascended from the 19th to the sixth position with 41 runs at 13.67 while Ketan Mhatre (41) slid from the fourth to the seventh slot at 20.5. Mohammed Nadeem propelled from the 49th rank to make it to the eighth position with 41 runs at an average of 41.

Thomas Dias climbed up from the 14th spot to secure the ninth position, accumulating 41 runs at an average of 13.67. Meanwhile, Ajaz Qureshi surged from the 17th to the 10th rank with 39 runs.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Bashrat Hussain Wani 3 3 5 38 8 3/17 4.75 7.6 3.75 - - - 2 Rajesh Sorte 2 2 4 52 6 3/21 8.67 13 4 - - - 3 Bhavesh Pawar 2 2 3.2 23 5 3/7 4.6 6.9 4 - - - 4 Prajjwal Somvanshi 3 3 6 53 5 2/12 10.6 8.83 7.2 - - 1 5 R. Thavith Kumar 2 2 4 41 5 4/13 8.2 10.25 4.8 1 - - 6 Saroj Pramanik 3 3 5 42 4 2/13 10.5 8.4 7.5 - - - 7 Devid Gogoi 3 3 6 54 4 2/22 13.5 9 9 - - - 8 Mansoor KL 3 3 5 59 4 2/16 14.75 11.8 7.5 - - - 9 Prathamesh Thakre 2 2 1.5 25 4 3/3 6.25 13.64 2.75 - - - 10 Dilip Binjwa 2 2 4 19 3 3/4 6.33 4.75 8 - - -

Bashrat Hussain Wani moved one spot up to occupy the pole position with eight wickets. Rajesh Sorte ascended from the eighth to the second rank with six scalps. Bhavesh Pawar descended from the top to the third position with five scalps at 4.6.

Prajjwal Somvanshi climbed up from the seventh to the fourth spot with five scalps at 10.6. R. Thavith Kumar slid from the third to the fifth rank with five scalps at 8.2. Saroj Pramanik moved up from the 15th rank to occupy the sixth position, scalping four wickets at 10.5.

Devid Gogoi surged from the 11th to the seventh position with four wickets at 13.5. Mansoor KL moved up from the 18th to the eighth position with four scalps at 14.75.

Prathamesh Thakre descended from the fourth to the ninth position, picking up four wickets at 6.25. Dilip Binjwa glided down from the fifth to the 10th rank with three wickets at an average of 6.33.

