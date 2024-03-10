ISPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tigers Of Kolkata (Updated) ft. Abhishek Kumar and Bashrat Hussain

Majhi Mumbai secured a 21-run win over Chennai Singhams in the eighth match of the Indian Street Premier League 2024 on Sunday, March 10. Meanwhile, Tigers Of Kolkata registered a one-run win against Falcons Risers Hyderabad in the ninth match.

Moving to the eighth game, Majhi Mumbai racked up a dominating total of 149/5 in 10 overs. Captain Abhishek Kumar (42) and Vijay Pawle (41) were the standout batters. Farman Khan and Vishwanath Jadhav scalped two wickets apiece for Chennai.

In reply, Chennai could rack up only 128/9 in 10 overs. Opening batter Ketan Mhatre was the top-scorer with 60 runs in 21 balls with nine sixes. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor and Devid Gogoi scalped three wickets apiece for Mumbai to turn the tables towards their side.

In the ninth game, Tigers Of Kolkata posted a total of 75/9 in 10 overs. Jonty Sarkar top-scored with 21 runs in 14 balls while Irfan Patel picked up a four-wicket haul with Vishwajith Thakur claiming three wickets.

In reply, Falcon Risers Hyderabad could rack up only 74/7 in 10 overs, losing the game by just one run. Shreyas Kadam tried his best to take his side home with 37* runs but failed.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Indian Street Premier League 2024.

ISPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 4 4 1 112 61 37.33 60 186.67 - 1 11 4 2 Ketan Mhatre 3 3 - 101 60 33.67 43 234.88 - 1 13 3 3 Yogesh Penkar 4 3 - 78 61 26 37 210.81 - 1 6 5 4 Bablu Patil 3 3 1 69 29 34.5 30 230 - - 6 4 5 Prathamesh Pawar 3 3 - 58 42 19.33 33 175.76 - - 8 - 6 Shreyas Kadam 3 3 2 49 37 49 20 245 - - 3 2 7 Vijay Pawle 4 4 - 48 41 12 30 160 - - 4 1 8 Vivek Mohanan 3 2 - 46 43 23 31 148.39 - - 4 3 9 Ajaz Qureshi 4 4 1 45 22 15 37 121.62 - - 4 - 10 Krishna Satpute 3 3 - 45 27 15 41 109.76 - - 4 3

Abhishek Kumar Dalhor moved one spot up to secure the top rank in the batting standings with 112 runs. Ketan Mhatre ascended from the seventh to the second position with 101 runs. Yogesh Penkar slipped from the top to the third rank with 78 runs.

Bablu Patil retained his fourth rank with 69 runs. Prathamesh Pawar slid from the third to the fifth spot with 58 runs. Shreyas Kadam ascended from the 33rd to the sixth position with 49 runs.

Vijay Pawle rocketed from the 44th to the seventh slot with 49 runs. Vivek Mohanan descended from the fifth to the eighth rank with 46 runs. Ajaz Qureshi climbed up from the 10th to the ninth rank with 45 runs. Krishna Satpute (45) climbed up from the 15th to the 10th slot.

ISPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Bashrat Hussain Wani 4 4 7 75 9 3/17 8.33 10.71 4.67 - - - 2 Devid Gogoi 4 4 8 83 7 3/29 11.86 10.38 6.86 - - - 3 Bhavesh Pawar 3 3 5.2 43 6 3/7 7.17 8.06 5.33 - - - 4 R. Thavith Kumar 3 3 6 53 6 4/13 8.83 8.83 6 1 - - 5 Vishwajit Thakur 3 3 6 59 6 3/13 9.83 9.83 6 - - - 6 Abhishek Kumar Dalhor 4 4 8 98 6 3/20 16.33 12.25 8 - - - 7 Rajesh Sorte 2 2 4 52 6 3/21 8.67 13 4 - - - 8 Vishwanath Jadhav 3 3 6 46 5 2/9 9.2 7.67 7.2 - - - 9 Prajjwal Somvanshi 3 3 6 53 5 2/12 10.6 8.83 7.2 - - 1 10 Irfan Patel 3 3 4 51 5 4/20 10.2 12.75 4.8 1 - -

Bashrat Hussain Wani (9) continues to hold the pole position in the bowling standings. Devid Gogoi climbed up from the seventh to the second rank with seven scalps. Bhavesh Pawar retained his third position with six scalps at 7.17.

R. Thavith Kumar ascended from the fifth to the fourth rank with six wickets at 8.83. Vishwajit Thakur moved up from the 14th to the fifth position with six wickets at 9.83. Abhishek Kumar Dalhor ascended from the 15th to the sixth spot, racking up six wickets at 16.33.

Rajesh Sorte descended from the second to the seventh slot with six scalps at 8.67. Vishwanath Jadhav climbed up from the 11th to the eighth rank with five scalps at 9.2. Prajjwal Somvanshi slid from the fourth to the ninth rank with five scalps at 10.6. Irfan Patel rocketed from the 35th to the 10th slot with five wickets at 10.2.

