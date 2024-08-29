Isuru Udana, Dhawal Kulkarni among top buys at LLC 2024 Auction

Former Team India and Rajasthan Royals pacer Dhawal Kulkarni and Sri Lanka pacer Isuru Udana became the top buys at the Legends League Cricket 2024 auction. The auction was held in New Delhi on Thursday, August 29.

The Legends League Cricket is an annual tournament, which features some of the yesteryear stars we all loved. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and incumbent Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir have also been a part of this league.

In the auction held today, each of the six teams had a total purse of ₹8 crores. Kulkarni was acquired by the team India Capitals for ₹50 Lakhs, making him the most expensive Indian player of the auction. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Isuru Udana was the most expensive player at the player auction, as he was bagged by the Urbanrisers Hyderabad for ₹61.97 Lakhs.

Chadwick Walton became the second most expensive player, with Urbanrisers Hyderabad acquiring the player for ₹60.3 lakhs. Praveen Kumar also fetched a hefty sum, with the Manipal Tigers winning a bidding war and representing them for ₹48 lakhs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Dinesh Karthik to play in the 2024 Legends League Cricket

Dhawan will be playing for Gujarat Team in LLC 2024 (File image via Getty)

Recently retired Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan and wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik will also be seen in action in this year's Legends League Cricket. Both batters were direct signings, with Karthik set to represent the Southern Superstars and Dhawan making his mark in the league with the Team Gujarat.

Here is the list of players by team along with their prices:

Konark Suryas Odisha: Irfan Pathan (RTM), Yusuf Pathan (RTM), Kevin O'Brien (29.17L), Ross Taylor (50.34L), Vinay Kumar (33L), Richard Levi (16.78L), Dishan Munaweera (15.5L), Shahbaz Nadeem (35L), Fidel Edwards (29.36L), Ben Laughlin (22.78L), Rajesh Bishnoi (19L), Pravin Tambe (28L), Diwesh Pathania (5L), KP Apanna (10L), Ambati Rayadu (Icon), and Navin Stewart (Direct Signing).

Gujarat Team: Chris Gayle (RTM), Liam Plunkett (41.56L), Morne Van Wyk (29.29L), Lendl Simmons (37.56L), Asghar Afghan (33.17L), Jerome Taylor (36.17L), Paras Khadka (12.58L), Seekkuge Prasanna (22.78L), Kamau Leverock (10.89L), Sybrand Engelbrecht (15.08L), Shannon Gabriel (17.08L), Samar Quadri (25L), Mohammad Kaif (Icon), S. Sreesanth (Icon), and Shikhar Dhawan (Direct Signing).

India Capitals: Ashley Nurse (RTM), Ben Dunk (RTM), Dwayne Smith (47.36L), Colin De Grandhomme (32.36L), Naman Ojha (40L), Dhawal Kulkarni (50L), Chris Mpofu (39.78L), Faiz Fazal (25L), Iqbal Abdulla (19L), Kirk Edwards (10.9L), Rahul Sharma (31L), Pankaj Singh (20L), Gnaneswara Rao (10L), Bharat Chipli (37L), Parvinder Awana (12L), Pawan Suyal (17.5L), Murali Vijay (Icon), and Ian Bell (Direct Signing).

Southern Superstars: Abdur Razzak (RTM), Elton Chigumbura (24.97L), Hamilton Masakadza (23.28L), Pawan Negi (40L), Jeevan Mendis (15.6L), Suranga Lakmal (33.78L), Shreevats Goswami (17L), Hamid Hassan (20.9L), Nathan Coulter Nile (41.9L), Chirag Gandhi (23L), Suboth Bhati (38L), Robin Bist (5L), Jesal Karia (15.5L), C. De Silva (29.08L), Monu Kumar (10.5L), Kedar Jadhav (Icon), Parthiv Patel (Icon), and Dinesh Karthik (Direct Signing).

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (RTM), Robin Uthappa (RTM), Thisara Perera (RTM), Sheldon Cottrell (33.56L), Dan Christian (55.95L), Angelo Perera (42.17L), Manoj Tiwary (15L), Solomon Mire (38L), Asele Gunarathne (35.89L), Anureet Singh (27L), Abu Nechim (19L), Amit Verma (26L), Imran Khan (12.5L), Rahul Shukla (31L), Amitoze Singh (6L), Praveen Gupta (48L), and Saurabh Tiwary (Direct Signing).

Urbanrisers Hyderabad: Suresh Raina (RTM), Gurkeerat Singh Mann (RTM), Peter Trego (RTM), Samiullah Shinwari (18.5L), George Worker (15.5L), Isuru Udana (61.97L), Rikki Clarke (37.75L), Stuart Binny (40L), Jaskaran Malhotra (10.4L), Chadwick Walton (60.3L), Bipul Sharma (17L), Nuwan Pradeep (48.79L), and Yogesh Nagar (7L).

The Legends League Cricket 2024 is due to begin on September 20, 2024, at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

