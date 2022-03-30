"It was about 40-grand laying on the ground" - Andrew Symonds recalls seeing bag full of cash in between Shane Warne's cricket socks

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds recounted a hilarious dressing room encounter with Shane Warne. He revealed how he once saw a large sum of money stuffed in the late spin wizard's cricket gear during the team's Boxing Day Test against South Africa in 2005.

Speaking to Fox Sports ahead of Warne's State Funeral, Symonds revealed that he had discovered a Woolworths bag full of cash between the crafty leg-spinner's pairs of socks, which he had won at a casino the previous night. He said:

"We were playing a Test match here, I think it was against South Africa in the Boxing Test. The third day we were into and I remember walking in and his gear was just all over the floor. He used to have a lot of socks and a lot of boots, and in between all his big woolen cricket socks was this Woolworths bag full of rolled-up $100 notes."

"It sort of caught my eye as I went past, just rolls and rolls of money. I said to Warnie, ‘Mate what’s the story here?’ He goes, ‘Oh I had a little win at the casino last night Roy and you know what? Cash is king.' It was about 40-grand laying on the ground there! You realise how special he was. He was hugely generous, he would always help someone he liked. I was fortunate enough to be in that category."

It is worth mentioning that both Warne and Symonds were instrumental in Australia winning the Test by 184 runs. While the spinner claimed six wickets in the contest, the all-rounder slammed 72 runs during the side's second innings.

Shane Warne stand unveiled at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

The late cricket star's State Memorial Service was held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday. Shane Warne's children unveiled a stand at the venue in memory of the legendary spinner, who passed away earlier this month.

ICC @ICC The 'Shane Warne Stand’ is unveiled at the MCG by his children – Brooke, Jackson, and Summer – during the state memorial service for the Australia legend The 'Shane Warne Stand’ is unveiled at the MCG by his children – Brooke, Jackson, and Summer – during the state memorial service for the Australia legend ✨ https://t.co/mhMb8W3Vck

More than 50,000 fans gathered at the MCG for the Aussie icon's farewell. Several superstars like Robbie Williams, Ed Sheeran and Elton John performed during the event. Several members of the cricketing fraternity were also present at the stadium alongside the player's friends and family members.

