"It adds to your confidence" - Babar Azam responds to Ricky Ponting's praise

Pakistan captain Babar Azam acknowledged the high praise he received from former Australian captain and batting legend Ricky Ponting. Babar admitted that such comments from elite players inevitably increases confidence.

In a recent episode of the ICC Review, Ponting said he loves to see the Pakistan captain bat after the latter won two major ICC awards in 2022. The Tasmanian also reckoned that it's scary to think that Babar still has room for plenty of improvement.

ICC



Ricky Ponting believes Babar Azam will finish as a great of the modern international game



"By the time he's finished, his numbers I'm sure will stack up along with the very best Pakistan has produced."

Speaking to ICC Digital, Babar Azam said he tries to take all the praise showered upon him positively and uses that confidence to keep producing his best. He stated:

"You get confidence when a legendary player gives you a compliment and you try to be better. When such a huge player passes positive comments, it adds to your confidence and you have it in your mind that such a huge player is talking good about you."

The top-order batter added:

"Because these players have been through a similar stage so they know what mindset I have. They have been through similar scenarios and have knowledge of the game. So yes, I try to take these comments in a positive way and try to produce my best."

Babar had a year to remember in 2022 as he won the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Award and the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award. The apex body of the sport also named him the captain of the ODI Team of the Year.

"Play the team that is best for Pakistan and go with the right players" - Babar Azam on his captaincy approach

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Babar Azam also opened up on his captaincy approach, stating that he believes in making clear decisions and giving confidence to his players to get the best out of them. He added:

"My captaincy style is that you have to be honest with your decisions. Play the team that is best for Pakistan and go with the right players. When you are on the field, you have to give confidence to your players.

"The more you give confidence the better you can get out of them. What a player is thinking and how can you put him in his comfort zone, that is what matters to me."

ICC



After being named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, the Pakistan star bags the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year



#ICCAwards Double delight for Babar Azam 🤩After being named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, the Pakistan star bags the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Double delight for Babar Azam 🤩After being named the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year, the Pakistan star bags the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year 👏#ICCAwards

The number one ranked ODI batter is currently leading the Peshawar Zalmi in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League. He will resume his international duties in April when Pakistan host New Zealand for five T20Is and as many ODIs.

