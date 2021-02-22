Rashid Khan opens up on his batting skills after leading Lahore Qalandars to victory

Rashid Khan, one of the world's best T20 bowlers, played a pivotal role in Lahore Qalandars’ four-wicket victory against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League.

The Afghanistan spinner returned impressive figures of 4-0-14-0. However, what was more impressive was Rashid Khan's match-winning cameo with the willow - his unbeaten 27(15) helping his team to the victory.

Speaking about his performance post the game , Rashid Khan stated that he enjoyed showcasing his batting skills on a tricky Karachi wicket. Rashid Khan finished the game in style with a helicopter shot that landed over the ropes.

The 22-year-old went on to reveal that his strong wrists are the main reason behind his big-hitting abilities.

"I feel good. The best thing is to finish it off with the bat. I got an opportunity today and just wanted to finish it for the team and have a good win. That's how we wanted to get the tournament started. Mostly I think just the balance. I have all the shots but it's just about the balance. I need to have a proper balance at the wicket. I have strong wrists in the power that I can clear the rope, but working on my balance, that was struggling in the last year and I've been making lots of improvements though I still have lots left to do,” said Rashid in the post-match presentation event.

Rashid Khan opens up on his first-ever PSL experience

Rashid Khan's figures of 0/14 in his four overs quota are particularly impressive as he didn’t concede a single boundary in the spell.

The player also shared his views on the pitch and opened up on the feeling of playing in the PSL for the first time.

Advertisement

“The wicket wasn't as spinning but you have to bowl in the right areas. It was sticking and skidding on. I was trying to take advantage of that and mix it up for the batsmen. When you get a green track like this, you want to play an important role. I focused on my length and economy. Also it is an amazing feeling, especially my first PSL experience, to feel happy and win the game for the team I absolutely love it," he concluded.

Lahore Qalandars will next take on Quetta Gladiators on Monday.

Rashid Khan will be eager to replicate his performance in this encounter as well in order to keep his team on top of the points table.