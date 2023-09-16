"It becomes a double-edged sword at times" - Piyush Chawla criticizes Suryakumar Yadav's shot selection in India's Asia Cup Super 4 loss to Bangladesh

Piyush Chawla has highlighted that Suryakumar Yadav concentrating on primarily playing his favored sweep shot can prove counterproductive at times.

Bangladesh set India a 266-run target in their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Colombo on Friday, September 15. Suryakumar scored a 34-ball 26 as the Men in Blue were bowled out for 259 to lose the game by six runs.

While reviewing the match on Star Sports, Chawla was asked about Suryakumar Yadav failing to grab a very good opportunity and falling prey to a sweep shot, to which he responded:

"This pitch was slightly different because there was some spin and bounce, and the pace at which they were bowling, even when he was playing the sweep, he was getting just one run. So I feel Surya took such a big risk for just one run."

The leg-spinner added:

"Although it is his favorite shot, it becomes a double-edged sword at times that you get out to the shot you score a lot of runs with. The situation was slightly different today, he plays well straight down the ground, so he could have done that, but he has a lot of confidence in the sweep."

Suryakumar joined Shubman Gill in the middle when India were in a spot of bother at 94/4. The duo added 45 runs for the fifth wicket before the former's overreliance on the sweep shot cost him his wicket.

"They keep their eyes on the batter's feet till the last moment" - Sanjay Bangar on the Bangladesh bowlers outsmarting Suryakumar Yadav

Shakib Al Hasan foxed Suryakumar Yadav with a slightly slower delivery. [P/C: Getty]

Sanjay Bangar was asked about Suryakumar Yadav not getting the rewards he would have wanted from Friday's game, to which he replied:

"He spent a lot of time on the wicket. He attempted a lot of sweeps for sure but the Bangladesh spinners are extremely clever bowlers, whether it is Nasum Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan or Mehidy Hasan Miraz. They keep their eyes on the batter's feet till the last moment."

The former Indian all-rounder added:

"The way he got out, it was clever bowling because he (Shakib) bowled an absolutely fuller length delivery and defeated Surya's plans to play that shot. He plays this shot quite often and whoever comes at Nos. 4, 5 and 6 in ODI cricket will have to play these shots. So he tried a lot but it was probably Shakib's day today."

Suryakumar has an underwhelming overall record in ODI cricket. Although he has been named in India's provisional World Cup squad, he needs to make the most of his opportunities to present himself as a viable middle-order option.

