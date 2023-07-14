"It can be right up there just behind the IPL" - Liam Plunkett on MLC

Former England seamer Liam Plunkett believes Major League Cricket (MLC) can become the second-most popular T20 franchise tournament after the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Yorkshire bowler stated that America is taking MLC quite seriously.

The inaugural season of the MLC commenced on July 14th, 2023, with the Texas Super Kings taking on the Los Angeles Knight Riders. The former emerged victorious comfortably, winning by 69 runs after scoring 181 in 20 overs.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Plunkett, who will represent the San Francisco Unicorns, opined that MLC has massive potential and there is no bigger market than America to promote cricket. He said:

"It can be right up there just behind the IPL. Obviously it will be hard to overtake the IPL but MLC is being taken very seriously and America is the biggest place in the world for sport. Let's see where that ceiling is. Nobody knows and that's the exciting part, it is unknown. There's huge potential."

He added:

"When Americans get excited about something, they go above and beyond. Like the Indians, they are very passionate. With these players coming across, it shows there's a ssive excitement. They want to be here because if it takes off, it could be huge."

The IPL is arguably the most watched T20 franchise tournament in the world and its viewership has been increasing by leaps and bounds with each passing year.

"It is trickier" - Liam Plunkett on country vs franchise debate

Liam Plunkett. (Image Credits: Getty)

Reflecting on the raging country vs franchise debate, Plunkett, who last played for England during the 2019 World Cup, suggested that it depends upon the priority of the players. The 38-year-old stated:

"It is trickier depending on what the contract situation is. If you feel like you are not getting paid your worth playing for England and a competition pops up which is twice your contract, then it can be conflicting. At the end of the day, you play cricket for the love of it but it's like boxing prize money. You play because you love it, but also because it pays the bills."

The San Francisco Unicorns will face Mumbai Indians New York at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.