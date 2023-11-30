“It certainly cheapens this series” - Michael Hussey on IND vs AUS T20I series immediately after World Cup

Former Australian batter Michael Hussey reckons that the ongoing five-match T20I between India and Australia has been devalued as it began just days after the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup in India. Hussey added that overdose of cricket matches is very tough on the players both physically and mentally.

Australia beat India in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19. The T20I series between the two sides began with first game in Visakhapatnam on November 23.

On expected lines, several World Cup stars from both sides are missing from the contest. Speaking to SEN Radio, Hussey expressed disappointment over the T20s beginnings just days after the World Cup and said:

"I certainly feel like this T20 series has been devalued. It doesn't cheapen the World Cup but it certainly cheapens this series. There would be a number of guys who were at the World Cup (for both nations) would probably be in their T20 teams. They got home to either prepare for a Test series or simply to have a break."

"This is certainly not the best Australian T20 team going up against the best India T20 team," Hussey added.

Raising concern at the amount of cricket being played these days, the 48-year-old commented:

"It's just amazing how much (cricket boards) pack on a calendar to play so much cricket. It is physically and mentally impossible to play all of the tournaments that are going on.”

Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Prasidh Krishna are the only members of India’s World Cup squad featuring in the T20I series.

For Australia, Steve Smith, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott have returned home, while David Warner pulled out of the series.

“The last World Cup was a great advertisement for the game” - Hussey

With the growing popularity of the T20I format, a lot of experts and fans reckon that ODI cricket might be on its way out.

However, Hussey has a differing to view. According to him, one-day cricket is a versatile format, which combines multiple factors to determine the result.

"I might be in the minority here but I think (ODI cricket) is a great game. It caters for so many different types of players (and) over the course of the 100 overs, the better team has more of a chance to come out on top," he said.

"The last World Cup was a great advertisement for the game. There was some unbelievable cricket played. There were some stories to come out (of the World Cup) that will live for 100 years," Hussey concluded.

Australia beat India by six wickets in the 2023 World Cup final to lift the coveted trophy for the sixth time.