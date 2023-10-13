“It was certainly confusing” - Marnus Labuschagne states Australia would seek clarity over DRS controversy against South Africa 

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has admitted that the team would seek clarity from World Cup match officials about the controversial manner in which a couple of decisions went against them when DRS was used in the match versus South Africa.

Steve Smith was adjudged lbw to Kagiso Rabada, which stunned a few fans and critics. Smith, himself, was shocked as he felt the ball should have been missing the stumps. Later, Marcus Stoinis was given caught down leg off the South African pacer. This time there was confusion over whether his hand was in contact with the bat when the ball hit his glove.

Speaking after Australia’s 134-run loss in the 2023 World Cup match in Lucknow on Thursday, October 12, Labuschagne stated that there was some uncertainty over the manner of dismissals. He commented:

“It was certainly confusing and I’m sure we’ll get clarity or we’re going to seek for clarity because it’s a World Cup and we don’t want small decisions that can be avoided to change the outcomes of games. Obviously, in the situation we were in it’s hard to say that it was going to change the outcome but for the future you certainly want to make sure we get them right.”

With regard to Stoinis’ dismissal, third umpire Richard Kettleborough concluded that although Stoinis’ right glove was off the bat handle, it was in contact with the left one, with which he was holding the bat. Some TV angles, however, hinted otherwise.

“The hand’s connected to his top hand, therefore in contact with the bat and we’ve got a clear spike,” Kettleborough said, while reversing the original decision of not out.

Like Smith, Stoinis also expressed shock over the decision as he walked back.

“Disappointing that we haven’t competed in the last two games” - Labuschagne

Putting aside the controversial dismissals, Australia were poor with the bat and in the field. They dropped multiple catches and were sloppy overall. South Africa posted 311/7 batting first and then bowled out Australia for 177.

Labuschagne admitted that Australia have been disappointing in both matches they have played so far and commented:

“I’d consider us one of the top sides and it’s disappointing that we haven’t competed in the last two games. But we’ve got to make sure we’re learning from these scenarios… We’ve got to get better and we’ve got to make sure that we come back stronger for the next fixture.”

The right-handed batter top-scored for Australia with 46 off 74 balls, hitting three fours.