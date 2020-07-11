It was very clear that Rahul Johri would get away with sexual harassment: Diana Edulji

In October 2018, Johri faced allegation for sexual harassment from an anonymous woman.

In November, he resumed office after the independent committee gave him a clean chit.

Photo source: Wikipedia

A day ago, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) accepted its chief executive officer (CEO) Rahul Johri’s resignation. Rahul Johri had written his resignation to BCCI secretary Jay Shah a few months back and his term was supposed to end in April. But the Indian cricket board gave Johri an interim extension.

In the wake of the resignation, Diana Edulji has opined that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) should have handled the matter better and that Johri's conduct hurt the image of the board.

I was overruled on every step I took towards justice: Diana Edulji

Speaking to IANS, Diana Edulji expressed shock over BCCI allowing Rahul Johri to continue even after complaints of sexual harassment against him.

"When this matter broke out in October 2018, it was not shocking for me as there was a previous history which we were made aware of. If it was not for me, the poor complainant would have not received her apology letter from Rahul Johri. Even then a lot of pressure was made on the complainant to close the matter. The way things moved, it looked like to me he was going to be covered up. The chairman and I had our differences and I made it clear that as a woman CoA member, I wouldn’t like this person sitting in the same room,” Diana Edulji said.

"When the independent committee was formed but that also wasn't proper and I had objected, but I was overruled on every step I took towards getting justice. Looking at the way the independent committee worked, it was very clear that he would get away,” Diana Edulji added.

In October 2018, Johri faced allegation for sexual harassment from an anonymous woman as part of the #MeToo movement. In November, however, he resumed office after the independent committee appointed by the CoA gave him a clean chit and didn’t find him guilty.