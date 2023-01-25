"It was complete rubbish" - Pat Cummins on claims that CA lost $40 million sponsor because of his opinion

Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has rubbished claims that his opinion on environmental issues resulted in Cricket Australia (CA) losing out on a $40 million (AUD) sponsorship deal with Alinta Energy.

Cummins, a member of the Cricket for Climate group, opted against featuring in any kind of promotional video for Alinta Energy, the principal sponsor of the Australian men's team since 2018.

In October 2022, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying that Alinta Energy had extended its partnership to June 2023. Due to a change in its brand strategy, Alinta will not continue the deal post 2023. Cricket Australia (CA) also mentioned that Cummins' views had no influence on the deal.

There have been claims that Cummins forced the Australian board against the commitment with Alinta Energy. Speaking to News Corp a week before the Australian team leaves for the India tour, Cummins slammed reports of CA losing AUD 40 million because of his conviction against the energy company.

The Australian captain said:

"It was complete rubbish. The nature of the position I am in you do get dragged into different things. It was one of those moments you have to live with people you don’t know having opinions about you.”

He added:

"My generation and people around that are passionate about different things. They are open-minded to things; some people can’t leave those values at the door.”

"It doesn’t bother me at all" - Pat Cummins to his critics

Cummins has been criticized on social media for booking first class flight tickets and driving a car that is challenging environmental issues. Cummins' followers have often mocked him for expressing his beliefs on climate change.

Reacting to the constant criticism poured in by his followers, Cummins mentioned the example of the late American entrepreneur Steve Jobs.

He said:

“It doesn’t bother me at all. I am not doing things to please absolutely everyone. Steve Jobs said he would go and sell ice cream if he wanted to do that.’’

Cummins added:

“My job is to lead the team and do my best. If there are other things I am passionate about that I can think I can make a difference with then from time to time I can share them.’’

Pat Cummins will lead Australia in the four-match Test series against India next month, starting on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

