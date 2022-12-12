"It is a critical series for Cheteshwar Pujara" - Dinesh Karthik 

Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik believes that the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh is crucial for Cheteshwar Pujara. The right-handed batter has not been at his prolific best in national colors of late, but a promising country stint and a half-century in the recently concluded unofficial series between India A and Bangladesh A hold him in good stead.

Apart from reprising his role at No. 3 in the batting order, Pujara has also been appointed as the vice-captain for the first Test in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

He boasts a formidable record against Bangladesh, having scored four fifties in four innings at an average of 82.

Reflecting on Pujara's lukewarm 2022 and the importance of the upcoming series to cement his position at No.3, Karthik said on Cricbuzz:

"It is a critical series for Cheteshwar Pujara, I think he is someone who is obviously been around the scene for some time now."

Karthik continued:

"His last year has not gone so well, but his last Test in England went well so that is good for him."

The Rajkot-born player was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka earlier this year following a poor campaign in South Africa. After being unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, he represented Sussex in the County Championship to earn a recall for the rescheduled fifth Test against England.

He scored a reassuring fifty in the second innings before largely playing white-ball cricket on the Indian domestic circuit.

"It will be a huge boost for him" - Dinesh Karthik on KL Rahul leading the side

An unfortunate thumb injury has officially ruled Rohit out of partaking in the first Test. Vice-captain KL Rahul is primed to lead the side and will be hopeful of a much better outing than his captaincy debut earlier this year.

The wicketkeeper led Team India in the second Test against South Africa after a late back injury rendered the then-skipper Virat Kohli unavailable. The Men in Blue went on to lose the contest by seven wickets and gave away their grip on the series.

Speaking about KL Rahul taking charge of the team, Karthik said:

"There will be a new captain in KL Rahul and it will be a huge boost for him. The last time he led in South Africa did not go according to plan so another opportunity for him."

The two sides will lock horns in the first Test of the series on Wednesday, December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

