"It was definitely quite disappointing" - Washington Sundar on missing two T20 World Cups

Washington Sundar has admitted that it was quite frustrating for him to miss out on two consecutive T20 World Cups in the past two years because of a series of injuries.

The all-rounder could have provided a crucial balance to the Indian team. Unfortunately, injuries ruined his chances of becoming a key player for the Men in Blue in the previous two ICC events.

However, Washington Sundar now wants to focus on the present and is grateful that he is getting consistent chances presently to prove his mettle.

Here's what he had to say to reporters ahead of India's third ODI against Bangladesh:

"It was definitely quite disappointing (to miss two T20 World Cups) with the injuries that I had in the recent past, but I am getting chances now. So I want to stay in the present and try and perform and win games for India consistently. We will win more games for India that way."

Washington Sundar on Rahul Dravid

Washington Sundar was seen spending some valuable time in the nets under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid on Friday. The former Indian captain had quite a few tips to share with the youngster and the duo were seen having an animated discussion.

On this, Sundar stated:

"He (Dravid) has had so much experience of playing the one-day format and has played so many games that he had some insights to share for me to do well in these conditions. Every discussion that we have is very valuable for me. I am lucky that way."

Washington Sundar is known to be a technically correct batter. But the role that he has been given in the Indian team is to bat in the lower middle-order. This is where his power-hitting is tested and here's what the all-rounder had to say about it:

"That's (power-hitting) been the role that I have been getting for the past few years and that's what that particular position (No. 7) demands. I have been working hard on that and I am happy that most of the hard work done is coming good in the past few months. So hoping to continue to do well in the upcoming years."

India will be desperate to win the third ODI on Saturday and avoid a series whitewash against Bangladesh.

