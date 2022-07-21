"It is essential that we build a solid bench when it comes to coaches and other support personnel" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian Test cricketer VVS Laxman has underlined the need to produce quality coaches alongside players. The 47-year-old, who heads the National Cricket Academy (NCA), stated that his vision revolves not around just players.

In recent years, India have had quality and impactful coaches like Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun, R Sridhar and Vikram Rathour. Under Shastri, the Indian team dominated the Test arena for five years and reached the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021.

Laxman highlighted that his vision extends beyond producing quality players and that a strong core of coaches is equally imperative. The cricketer-turned-commentator said, as quoted by the Times of India:

"It's still early days here at the NCA but my vision, which has found resonance with my wonderful team at the academy, revolves not just around the players. As much as it is imperative to build a strong bench that the various national teams can draw from as required, it is essential that we build a solid bench when it comes to coaches and other support personnel."

The former player, who took charge of the NCA in December by succeeding Rahul Dravid, traveled with the national team to Ireland for the two-game T20 series in late June.

Laxman filled in for Dravid, who oversaw the preparations of the Test side in England. He also did the same for the first of the three T20s against England.

"There is bound to be high demand for top-quality skills and S&C coaches" - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman teamed up with Hardik Pandya for the T20 series against Ireland. (Credits: Getty)

The 134-Test veteran also stated that the demand for coaches and support personnel is high, considering the evolution of the game and the number of formats. The former right-handed batter explained:

"Given how professional the game has become and how much cricket is being played these days, there is bound to be high demand for top-quality skills and S&C coaches as well as physiotherapists and science medical experts. It's our endeavour that we put together programs at the NCA that help Indian talent to express itself in this department too."

The 47-yea-old retired in 2012 as one of India's most prolific Test batters. He has been active in the IPL as a coach and stepped down as the mentor of SRH after becoming the director of the NCA.

