"It feels exactly the same whoever it is" - Gautam Gambhir's response on dressing room atmosphere when Virat Kohli is in the middle of a run chase

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir spoke about the atmosphere in the dressing room after India's four-wicket win over Australia. It came in the semi-finals of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy on Tuesday in Dubai.

In the chase of 265, Virat Kohli walked out to the middle at his usual No. 3 spot after Shubman Gill was dismissed cheaply for eight runs. The 36-year-old stayed in the middle till the 43rd over when he was caught in the deep, playing a knock of 84 runs in 94 deliveries.

After the match, Gautam Gambhir was asked what the dressing room was like when Kohli was batting in the middle. The head coach said it was the same as when someone else was also batting in the middle. He said:

"It feels exactly the same whoever it is, It's not different. I think everyone is important. It feels exactly the same, whether it's Virat in the middle, or it's anyone else in the middle. Ultimately, it's about playing for the country. It's about when you're representing your country, every individual is important."

For his efforts with the bat in hand, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award.

India qualified for their fifth ICC Champions Trophy final in the tournament's history

With a four-wicket win over Australia in the semi-finals of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, India made it to the summit clash for the event for a record fifth time. They made the finals four times in the past, playing in the finals of the tournament's 2000, 2002, 2013, and 2017 editions. They won it in 2002 and 2013.

The final will be played in Dubai as the Indian team will not be travelling to Pakistan for any of their scheduled games. If India wins the event, they will win their third Champions Trophy, making them the most successful side in the history of the tournament.

