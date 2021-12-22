"It only feels like a name" - Andy Balbirnie on Ireland's Test status

Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie has lamented the lack of opportunities for the team at the Test level despite being granted ‘full member’ status by the ICC in 2017. According to Balbirnie, as of now, Test status for Ireland doesn’t feel like anything more than a name.

Ireland made their Test debut against Pakistan in Dublin (Malahide) in May 2018. They have only played two more Tests since then - one against Afghanistan at Dehradun in March 2019 and their last one against England at Lord’s in July 2019. The COVID-19 situation hasn’t helped their cause.

Reflecting on the lack of Test cricket for Ireland despite being given full member status a few years back, Balbirnie was quoted as telling ESPNCricinfo:

"We're a Test member, or a Full Member, but at the moment it only really feels like a name. Nothing's really showing for that. We've had our days out at Lord's and Malahide but apart from that, all I can see is a name. It'll be three years in the summer that we've haven't played a Test match."

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland



Some highlights from today’s pre-series press conference with skipper Andrew Balbirnie.



The series starts tomorrow with the 1st T20I scheduled to begin at 2pm (Florida time) or 7pm (Irish time).



#BackingGreen 🎙: SKIPPER SPEAKSSome highlights from today’s pre-series press conference with skipper Andrew Balbirnie.The series starts tomorrow with the 1st T20I scheduled to begin at 2pm (Florida time) or 7pm (Irish time). #IREvUSA ☘️🏏 🎙: SKIPPER SPEAKS Some highlights from today’s pre-series press conference with skipper Andrew Balbirnie.The series starts tomorrow with the 1st T20I scheduled to begin at 2pm (Florida time) or 7pm (Irish time).#BackingGreen #IREvUSA ☘️🏏 https://t.co/Gv6BsaItCQ

As per the latest Future Tours Program, Ireland are slated to play away Tests against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka over the next year and a half. However, given the COVID-19 scenario, there is no guarantee of the matches taking place.

“We were really disappointed about the T20 World Cup” - Andy Balbirnie

While Ireland’s growth as a Test nation has been stunted, their fortunes in the limited-overs formats have also taken a dip following their early exit from the T20 World Cup. Ireland were expected to qualify for the Super 12 round but failed to progress following a below par performance in Round 1.

Their rebuilding procedure begins with a tour of the USA and West Indies, which starts with the first T20I against the USA at Lauderhill on Wednesday. Reflecting on Ireland’s poor show in the T20 World Cup and the challenges that lie ahead, Balbirnie admitted:

"We were really disappointed about the T20 World Cup, and this is just a chance to go out and try to play with a bit of freedom and give the guys confidence to go out and express themselves. It's easy to say that but we've all got to go out and do it once we get over that line. I've seen a lot of good stuff in the period we have had here."

Cricket Ireland @cricketireland



Had a good session in the nets at Broward County Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s opening match.



☘️🏏



Pics: 📸: THE NETSHad a good session in the nets at Broward County Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s opening match. #BackingGreen ☘️🏏Pics: @PeterDellaPenna 📸: THE NETSHad a good session in the nets at Broward County Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s opening match.#BackingGreen ☘️🏏Pics: @PeterDellaPenna https://t.co/GfGiFOcfj9

Also Read Article Continues below

Ireland have dropped veteran cricketer Kevin O'Brien from the squad for the tour of the USA and West Indies. Skipper Balbirnie himself will take up the slot left vacant by O'Brien and open the batting with Paul Stirling.

Edited by Sai Krishna