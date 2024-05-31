"It won't be the first game" - Australia head coach Andrew McDonald issues update on Mitchell Marsh's bowling plans after injury 

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed that skipper Mitchell Marsh has recovered from injury to be part of the playing XI in the upcoming opening group stage clash against Oman, scheduled for June 6 in Barbados. However, the all-rounder will not be available as a bowler for the contest as the timeline for the same remains unclear.

Marsh did not bowl in both of Australia's warm-up matches against Namibia and the West Indies, and recorded 18 and 4 runs respectively in those matches with the bat at the top of the order. He had left the Delhi Capitals (DC) camp midway through the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign due to injury.

Marsh had bowled during the away series against New Zealand prior to the IPL. The all-rounder has a crucial role to play with the ball along with Glenn Maxwell to assist the frontline bowling attack. His best T20I bowling figures of 3-24 have also come in the Caribbean during Australia's tour in 2021.

"For Mitch, (the warm-up games) was about ticking off where his body was at. He fielded more overs tonight, he was able to move more freely, so he's building a little bit of confidence there. It looks as though he's all set for the first game. The second part is just when the bowling comes back online … it won't be the first game," Andrew McDonald said after Australia's defeat against the West Indies in the warm-up fixture in Trinidad

The depleted Australian bowling unit took a hammering at the hands of the Men in Maroon, conceding 257 runs in the first innings. With Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins yet to join the squad after their involvement in the IPL playoffs and Marsh's recovery from injury, Australia were well short of bowling options, with even Tim David being given a full quota of four overs. The big-hitter ended up being the most economical bowler compared to the rest of the bowling attack.

"We feel as though we have plenty of time to bring that group together" - Andrew McDonald on late arrivals in Australia's World Cup squad

A number of high-profile Australian players who had a deep run in the IPL are yet to join the squad, and have subsequently missed the warm-up matches as well. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis had joined the squad ahead of the West Indies clash, but could not play as his training gear was lost in transit during his journey to the Caribbean.

"We feel as though we have plenty of time to bring that group together. It's a familiar group, they've played a lot together. If they hadn't played a lot together then the prep might have looked different," McDonald said.

"We feel comfortable though as they know how to play with each other. It will just be finalising the XIs for the games, and the balances that we want. We've got plenty of options," McDonald concluded.

Australia have been drawn alongside England, Namibia, Oman, and Scotland in Group B of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

