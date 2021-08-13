"It was a great experience" - Harmanpreet Kaur wishes her team luck before leaving The Hundred tournament

Harmanpreet Kaur, who plied her trade for the Manchester Originals in The Hundred, shared a heartfelt note before leaving the squad owing to an injury.

India's T20 captain suffered a quad injury which ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament. Before leaving the contingent, Harmanpreet Kaur wished the Manchester Originals luck for the remaining matches. In a video shared by her teammate Kate Cross through an Instagram story, Harmanpreet Kaur said:

"It was a great experience to be part of The Hundred and I wish good luck to my team for the next game."

Watch the clip here.

Sharing the video, Kate Cross wrote that she will miss Harmanpreet Kaur's company. She wrote:

"Safe travel home @iamharmanpreetkaur. I'll miss you friend."

Harmanpreet Kaur aggregated 104 runs from three matches at a strike rate of 109.47. The Manchester Originals didn't have as great a tournament as they would have expected. They have lost four matches in seven outings and are in the seventh spot ahead of bottom-placed Welsh Fire.

After Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana also pulls out of The Hundred

Smriti Mandhana, who was part of the Southern Brave, pulled out of The Hundred to spend time with her family before India's tour of Australia next month. The southpaw stated that she enjoyed her time in the UK and will watch her team play at the Lord's. In a statement released, Smriti Mandhan said:

"I would love to be able to stay with the team until the final but we've been away from home for a long time with more tours ahead. I'll be watching the team at Lord's and hoping they can continue our good form. It's been a fantastic competition to be involved in and I've really enjoyed it."

Smriti Mandhana returned to her element in her final match of The Hundred when she hit a 52-ball 78 to lead the Southern Brave to victory over Welsh Fire. Overall, she has scored 167 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 133.60.

Both Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana will return to action during India's tour of Australia, which begins next month.

