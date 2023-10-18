"It is a great help for the captain if a bowler captains his overs" - Deep Dasgupta on Hardik Pandya as a bowling positive for India in World Cup 2023

Deep Dasgupta has highlighted that Hardik Pandya's ability to captain his overs is a massive help for Rohit Sharma in the ongoing World Cup.

India have won their first three matches and will next face Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday, October 19. Hardik has played the third seamer's role in virtually every game, with Rohit Sharma usually preferring to give the ball to him ahead of Shardul Thakur.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues', Dasgupta was asked for his views on Hardik as a bowling positive for India, to which he responded:

"There are no two opinions about it. Hardik - the all-rounder, the batting is there in any case and along with bowling as you said. I felt he was not getting his rhythm slightly in the first match in the first one or two overs and then he has come back in the second match and bowled well against Pakistan as well."

The former India wicketkeeper-batter added:

"His mind works like a leader. It is very important that a bowler captains his overs and Hardik does that. When he is bowling, he would set the field accordingly. It is a great help for the captain if a bowler captains his overs. He should know where he is going to bowl his six balls and what field he needs."

Hardik has picked up five wickets at an impressive average of 21.00 in the 16 overs he has bowled in the tournament thus far. He hasn't gone wicketless in any of the games, with 2/34 against Pakistan being his best effort.

"Siraj is the only one who is looking slightly off-color" - Deep Dasgupta on India's bowling

Mohammed Siraj hasn't been at his potent best in World Cup 2023. [P/C: AP]

Deep Dasgupta was also asked about the most impressive aspect of India's bowling attack. The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that all bowlers, barring Mohammed Siraj, have been impressive. He elaborated:

"I think it is everything from the start to the last. (Mohammed) Siraj is the only one who is looking slightly off-color. He bowled well in the last match for sure. We have seen him this year picking up wickets in the first few overs but he has looked a little off-color.

"However, other than him, the starts (Jasprit) Bumrah is giving, he is looking at his best. Kuldeep (Yadav) is looking good. (Ravindra) Jadeja is looking very good. We thought Jadeja might do a slightly containing role but he is not containing but taking wickets."

Dasgupta added that Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin have also looked good in the matches they have played. He concluded by saying that the entire unit is looking good and the only thing left is for Siraj to start picking up wickets in his first spell.

