"It won't happen without her scoring runs" - Aakash Chopra on star batter's 2nd failure in Women's World Cup 2025

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that he isn't concerned about Smriti Mandhana's lack of runs in her first two innings in the Women's World Cup 2025. However, he opined that the opener needs to be among the runs in the upcoming big games if the Indian team wants to win their maiden World Cup.

Ad

Mandhana scored 23 runs off 32 deliveries as India set Pakistan a 248-run target in their Women's World Cup 2025 clash in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. The Women in Blue then bowled Fatima Sana and company out for 159 to register a comprehensive 88-run win.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Chopra was asked about Mandhana failing to convert her start into a substantial score in India's Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan.

"She got out to a good ball. She was giving herself time as well after she played and missed once or twice. It's said form is temporary and class is permanent, and for her, you can't even say form is a problem because she scored a 50-ball 100 recently in Delhi in the last match of the bilateral series, where she became the fastest Indian to score a century," the former India opener responded.

Ad

Trending

"So, I am not worried. I am not concerned. However, it's also true that if the Indian team has to be on the podium on November 2, it won't happen without her scoring runs. Sri Lanka and Pakistan were slightly easier games. You could have won these games without her contribution, and the Indian team showed that by doing it. However, we won't be able to win our upcoming games without her," Chopra added.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana was dismissed lbw off Fatima Sana's bowling after a 48-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal (31 off 37). The left-handed opener managed only eight runs off 10 deliveries in the tournament opener against Sri Lanka.

"I really hope that she gets going and makes big runs" - Aakash Chopra on Smriti Mandhana ahead of India's upcoming Women's World Cup 2025 matches

Smriti Mandhana was in scintillating form in the preceding ODI series against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Aakash Chopra expressed hope that Smriti Mandhana would be among the runs in India's upcoming home games in the Women's World Cup 2025.

Ad

"I really hope that, on the good batting wickets we are talking about, which we are expecting in India, where India play well, all of us like home food and the atmosphere at home, she gets going and makes big runs," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the stylish batter's indifferent start to the tournament could prove to be a blessing in disguise.

Ad

"Maybe it's a blessing in disguise. Assuming you start the World Cup with a hundred and then score a fifty, the hunger reduces a little. However, she will be hungry now as she hasn't scored runs. It's her tournament and she hasn't left her imprint on it yet. So do something that will remain in our memory for a long time," Chopra explained.

Smriti Mandhana has amassed 959 runs at an average of 59.93 in 16 ODI innings this year. She struck two centuries, including the fastest-ever by an Indian, and a half-century in the preceding three-match ODI series against Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️