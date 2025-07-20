"It is not just that they are waiting for the new ball" - Legendary spinner suggests changes to India's playing 11 for 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh urged the side to include Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the all-important fourth Test against England in Manchester, starting July 23. The off-spinning legend called for batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy to make way for Kuldeep in the 11.With the visitors preferring batting depth, Nitish has played the last two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's. However, he has failed with the bat, averaging only 11.25 in four innings, and picked up three wickets at an average of 37.Meanwhile, Kuldeep has warmed the benches in all three Tests of the series as the Asian side fell behind 1-2 after their 22-run defeat in the third Test at Lord's.Talking about the key change India must make for the Manchester outing, Harbhajan told Sports Tak (via NDTV):&quot;In Test cricket, it is not just that they are waiting for the new ball. Let a few overs be bowled. If nothing much is happening, then Kuldeep Yadav can take wickets. If it was my team, I would drop Nitish and bring Kuldeep directly in the team.&quot;He continued:&quot;I had said before the Lord's Test and also for the Birmingham Test that Kuldeep should play. Because the kind of free flowing batting these Englishmen do, it is not that easy to him. If such a spinner spins it both sides, then he can become a mystery bowler and take wickets at crucial times.&quot;Despite debuting in Tests in 2017, Kuldeep has played only 13 red-ball outings for India in his career. He boasts an outstanding Test record with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16.&quot;I would back Sai Sudarshan a little more&quot; - Harbhajan Singh on Indian top orderHarbhajan Singh advised India to provide more chances to young left-hander Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming Tests. The 23-year-old debuted in Tests in the series opener but scored only 30 across the two innings. He was dropped for the next two Tests, with the visitors opting for Karun Nair at No. 3.&quot;If there was a change in the top order, I would back Sai Sudarshan a little more. I would not have sidelined him after the first match. I think he is very capable, he is a very good player,&quot; said Harbhajan (via aforementioned source).Nair has struggled to capitalize on his comeback to the Test side, averaging under 22 in the three matches in the ongoing series. Team India must win or draw the upcoming fourth Test to stay alive in the best-of-five affair.